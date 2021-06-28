Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,709 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 4.3% during the first quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

