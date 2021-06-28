Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,709 Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FRA) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 3.4% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,684,392 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after purchasing an additional 54,913 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,103,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,507 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 661,538 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,376 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 392,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 384,845 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 26,613 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund stock opened at $13.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.97. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

