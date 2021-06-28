Baird Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,495 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 128,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 62,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the period. Finally, Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 182.4% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 70,805 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.56 on Monday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $27.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.40.

