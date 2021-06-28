Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 180,145 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,770 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 180,145 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CommScope were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of CommScope by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 13,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of CommScope by 1,500.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CommScope in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.40.

COMM stock opened at $21.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.82. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.97.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 132.51% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

