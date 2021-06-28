Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 380.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,500 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,140,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 63,341,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941,432 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 204.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,755,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,215,000 after purchasing an additional 5,878,071 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the first quarter worth approximately $86,304,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 480.5% during the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,305,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $23.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $12.13 and a 12 month high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 1.77.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. Baker Hughes’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.16, for a total transaction of $185,657.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,047.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,704,258 shares of company stock valued at $971,551,814 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on BKR. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

