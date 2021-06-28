Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 331,608 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,327,307 shares.The stock last traded at $3.95 and had previously closed at $4.06.

SAN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $68.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.97.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. Banco Santander had a negative net margin of 15.49% and a positive return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $13.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0081 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $56,631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 112,143,036 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,915,207 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander by 29,705.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,852,416 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Santander by 457.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,094,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,621 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Banco Santander by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332,614 shares during the period. 1.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander Company Profile (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

