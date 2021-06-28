BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 115,959 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,275 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BancorpSouth Bank were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 238,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,962,000 after acquiring an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 166,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7,703 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BXS stock opened at $29.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.25. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12 month low of $18.10 and a 12 month high of $35.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $260.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.09 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a net margin of 25.07% and a return on equity of 10.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BXS shares. Raymond James raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BancorpSouth Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It accepts various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

