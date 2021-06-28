Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Well Done LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.8% during the first quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 19,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a market cap of $355.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.