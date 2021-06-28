Bank of Montreal Can Acquires 72,738 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 45.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,247 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,738 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $6,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 1,326.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher L. Fowler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,316 shares of company stock valued at $854,348. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Shares of CPSI opened at $32.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.47 million, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.74. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.15 and a 1-year high of $36.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

See Also: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.