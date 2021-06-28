Bank of Montreal Can Grows Stock Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1,086.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,767 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $7,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Guardant Health by 1.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guardant Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,060,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,901,000 after purchasing an additional 184,572 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in shares of Guardant Health by 111.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares during the period. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GH. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

Guardant Health stock opened at $123.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.46 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.66. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.50 and a 1 year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 21.29.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 112.70% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 36,843 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.61, for a total value of $5,843,668.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,624,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,311,756.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total transaction of $86,036.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,545.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 418,640 shares of company stock worth $64,971,025 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

