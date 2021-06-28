Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.02 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 592.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 110,560 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $6,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,610,000 after buying an additional 73,253 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,159,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,499,000 after buying an additional 42,213 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,362,000 after buying an additional 270,993 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.77.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider Joshua Harris sold 255,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $14,668,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,503,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director A B. Krongard purchased 2,135 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.37 per share, with a total value of $122,484.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE APO opened at $61.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.70. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $61.69.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $512.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

