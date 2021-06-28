Bank of Montreal Can Has $6.71 Million Stock Holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,992 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in StoneX Group were worth $6,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 313,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 18,047 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after purchasing an additional 35,484 shares in the last quarter. 72.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO William J. Dunaway sold 6,000 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total value of $398,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,267,055.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 9,787 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $685,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,557,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,753,551. 16.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SNEX opened at $62.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. StoneX Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $70.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.60.

StoneX Group (NASDAQ:SNEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $334.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.70 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised StoneX Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

About StoneX Group

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

