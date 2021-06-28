Bank of Montreal Can Has $7.03 Million Holdings in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 3,632.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,960 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $7,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 481.8% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 12.9% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total value of $2,937,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 885,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,424,217.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.52, for a total transaction of $1,845,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,446,673.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,235 shares of company stock worth $44,036,066. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TXG opened at $189.73 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.37 and a 52 week high of $203.64. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of -37.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $177.49.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.16. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 160.22%. The business had revenue of $105.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

