Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 124.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 263,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 145,968 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in BOX were worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BOX by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,955,452 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283,048 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP boosted its position in shares of BOX by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 10,976,845 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BOX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BOX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,004,504 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $234,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new position in BOX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,205,000. 82.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOX stock opened at $25.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.07 and a 1 year high of $26.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.32.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $202.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. BOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

