Bank of Montreal Can Sells 944 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its position in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 158,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.56% of First Bancorp worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Get First Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $48.83.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.50 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 30.89%.

In related news, CEO Richard H. Moore bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,044.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FBNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

First Bancorp Company Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.