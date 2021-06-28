Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 60,782 Shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543,646 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 60,782 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.90% of Acceleron Pharma worth $73,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XLRN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 35,426 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 95.5% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 21,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Acceleron Pharma alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XLRN. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $141.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.62.

NASDAQ:XLRN opened at $127.22 on Monday. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $146.15. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of -42.41 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.57.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.22). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 158.11% and a negative return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $24.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 469.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, Director Joseph S. Zakrzewski sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total value of $1,346,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Mccourt sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.26, for a total value of $894,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,500 shares of company stock worth $3,648,150 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers REBLOZYL (luspatercept-aamt), a first-in-class erythroid maturation agent, for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia and transfusion-dependent anemia.

See Also: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Acceleron Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acceleron Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.