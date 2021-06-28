Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $75.68 Million Stock Holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 167.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,204,096 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 4.23% of Zuora worth $75,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ZUO. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at $31,753,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after buying an additional 1,337,643 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,347,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,773,000 after buying an additional 694,158 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $9,951,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,257,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,213,000 after buying an additional 497,185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

ZUO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Zuora in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other Zuora news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $66,225.60. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. Insiders have sold a total of 81,235 shares of company stock worth $1,346,510 in the last quarter. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZUO opened at $18.29 on Monday. Zuora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $18.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.78.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

