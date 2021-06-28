Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,970,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 179,462 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $80,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $148,542,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,380,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,352,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335,739 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 46.9% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,689,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fidelity National Financial by 130.9% during the fourth quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,627,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,627,000 after acquiring an additional 922,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Gravelle sold 86,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $4,049,926.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 330,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $44.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.97%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNF. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

