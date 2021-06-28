Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 59.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,227 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 22,177 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $10,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on MKSI. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.00.

Shares of MKSI opened at $173.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $180.02. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.78 and a twelve month high of $199.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,047,088.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total value of $331,298.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

