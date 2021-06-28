Barclays PLC Buys 238,186 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 92.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 496,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 238,186 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $13,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 73,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after acquiring an additional 35,400 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 836,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,072,000 after acquiring an additional 61,382 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 63,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 12,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

NYSE:HTA opened at $28.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.73 and a beta of 0.60. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.37.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

