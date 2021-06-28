Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 541.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 734,955 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $10,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LADR. Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Ladder Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $39,120,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 518.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,042,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,972,000 after buying an additional 1,712,085 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $13,295,000. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $7,352,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,300.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 783,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,658,000 after buying an additional 727,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

LADR opened at $12.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.46%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 258.06%.

In related news, President Pamela Mccormack sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $296,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 629,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,466,593.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,491,964.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,121 shares of company stock worth $954,500 in the last 90 days. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Ladder Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

