Barclays PLC Has $12.37 Million Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Barclays PLC raised its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 52.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 266,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,290 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $45.21 on Monday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

