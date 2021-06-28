Barclays PLC Makes New $14.31 Million Investment in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 294,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYLS. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 50,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $48.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.58. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $49.29.

