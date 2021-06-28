Barclays PLC Raises Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,704 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allstate Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 35,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,259,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 814,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 68,143 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $75.74 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.57. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.93 and a 1 year high of $76.97. The firm has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

