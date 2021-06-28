Barclays PLC Sells 49,903 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 49,903 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.16% of Targa Resources worth $11,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 51.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 726,317 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 246,014 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Targa Resources by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,487,267 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,235,000 after purchasing an additional 215,872 shares during the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 50.7% in the first quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 120,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 40,453 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the first quarter worth about $791,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRGP. Citigroup raised their target price on Targa Resources from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Targa Resources from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.53.

Shares of TRGP opened at $45.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.87. The company has a market cap of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.69 and a beta of 3.04. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.08 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 5.53% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 60,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.37, for a total value of $2,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 456,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,724,925.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chris Tong sold 8,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 98,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,734,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 156,221 shares of company stock worth $6,201,811. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.