Bard Financial Services Inc. Buys 7,400 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,578,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,191 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its stake in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 118,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 421,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 107,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.32. 513,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,422,023. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.31. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $354.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.56.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.50%.

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.78.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

