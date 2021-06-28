Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $3.67 Million Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVO. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVO traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $83.13. 2,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 964,628. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $63.22 and a 1-year high of $84.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $195.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. On average, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

