Bard Financial Services Inc. Has $4.42 Million Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 65,375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $4,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHYS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 100,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 37,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,368,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,738,000 after purchasing an additional 166,233 shares during the period.

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,942. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.23 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.57.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

