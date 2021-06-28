Bard Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,635 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,769,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $992,055,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,503 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.7% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $14,011,000. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,911,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $274,228,000 after purchasing an additional 52,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. DZ Bank raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.56.

XOM traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.07. The company had a trading volume of 219,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,682,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $267.01 billion, a PE ratio of -14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

