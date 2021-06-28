Bard Financial Services Inc. Sells 11,590 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bard Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,590 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 1.0% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Alethea Capital Management LLC now owns 7,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,838,632 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $791,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,711 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Pfizer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 28,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.36.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,611,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $218.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.33.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

