Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $11.25 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Shares of Barings BDC stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.47. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $7.30 and a 12-month high of $10.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $507.92 million, a PE ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.84 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. Analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $72,270. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Barings BDC by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Barings BDC by 979.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

