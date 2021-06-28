Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,961 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,090 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,001 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 17,200 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 16,947 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,981 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.56.

GOLD stock opened at $20.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.77. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.78%.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.