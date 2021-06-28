Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of high quality, mid-priced home furnishings. With over one hundred and thirty Bassett Furniture Direct stores, Bassett has leveraged its brand name in furniture with a network of licensed and Company-owned stores that focus on providing consumers with a friendly and professional environment for buying furniture and accessories. The Company continues to sell its products to other retailers, in addition to the Company’s dedicated retail store program. Bassett’s retail strategy promotes affordable custom-built furniture that is ready for delivery in the home within thirty days. The stores also feature the latest on-trend furniture styles, more than one thousand upholstery fabrics, free in-home design visits, and coordinated decorating accessories. “

NASDAQ:BSET traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $24.72. 162,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,381. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40. Bassett Furniture Industries has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $244.98 million, a P/E ratio of -32.10, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.92.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.16. Bassett Furniture Industries had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.21 million. Research analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,521,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 213.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 206,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 140,710 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 46,455 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 90,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 13,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bassett Furniture Industries by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares in the last quarter. 56.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries Company Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

