Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €80.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) received a €80.00 ($94.12) price target from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 13.42% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Oddo Bhf set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €98.71 ($116.13).

ETR BMW opened at €92.40 ($108.71) on Monday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €54.23 ($63.80) and a 52 week high of €96.39 ($113.40). The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.00.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger cars, including off-road vehicles as well as spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce brands.

