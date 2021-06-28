Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,236 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 186 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total transaction of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BDX. Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $241.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $70.15 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.55. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $219.50 and a 52 week high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.