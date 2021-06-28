Beefy.Finance (BIFI) Trading 23.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1,008.30 or 0.02944927 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded 23.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $72.60 million and $2.31 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00032565 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $72.53 or 0.00211832 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00036176 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010483 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance Coin Profile

Beefy.Finance uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. The official message board for Beefy.Finance is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

