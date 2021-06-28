BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) & Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) Financial Contrast

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) and Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of BellRing Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BellRing Brands and Star Peak Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BellRing Brands 2.06% -1.22% 4.30% Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BellRing Brands and Star Peak Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BellRing Brands $988.30 million 1.23 $23.50 million $0.61 50.56 Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BellRing Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Star Peak Corp II.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for BellRing Brands and Star Peak Corp II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BellRing Brands 0 1 9 0 2.90 Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

BellRing Brands presently has a consensus price target of $30.25, suggesting a potential downside of 1.91%. Given BellRing Brands’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe BellRing Brands is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

BellRing Brands beats Star Peak Corp II on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc. manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands. It sells its products through a network of channels, including club, food, drug, mass, convenience, specialty, and eCommerce; and through a broker network for customers in the convenience, grocery, and mass channels, and through distributors for the specialty channel. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri. BellRing Brands, Inc. is a subsidiary of Post Holdings, Inc.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

