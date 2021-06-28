Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Will End on July 5th (OTCMKTS:BENEU)

Benessere Capital Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:BENEU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, July 5th. Benessere Capital Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on January 5th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Benessere Capital Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

BENEU stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61. Benessere Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BENEU. Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $3,675,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $581,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $283,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Benessere Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $263,000.

Benessere Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

