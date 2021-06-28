Berenberg Bank Boosts Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Price Target to GBX 1,470

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank to GBX 1,470 ($19.21) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shore Capital lifted their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,235 ($16.14) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,340 ($17.51) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,112.78 ($14.54).

Grafton Group stock opened at GBX 1,172 ($15.31) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,165.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.79. Grafton Group has a one year low of GBX 627 ($8.19) and a one year high of GBX 1,278 ($16.70). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.81 billion and a PE ratio of 25.94.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 2,500 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,195 ($15.61), for a total transaction of £29,875 ($39,031.88). Also, insider Gavin Slark sold 22,328 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,246 ($16.28), for a total value of £278,206.88 ($363,479.07). Insiders sold 204,828 shares of company stock worth $246,448,188 over the last ninety days.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

