Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 420 ($5.49) price target on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alpha Financial Markets Consulting from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Alpha Financial Markets Consulting alerts:

Shares of AFM opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,073.47. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a 52-week high of GBX 378 ($4.94). The firm has a market cap of £412.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a GBX 4.85 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s previous dividend of $2.10. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting’s payout ratio is currently 0.40%.

In other Alpha Financial Markets Consulting news, insider Jill May acquired 12,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 325 ($4.25) per share, for a total transaction of £39,997.75 ($52,257.32).

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Company Profile

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.