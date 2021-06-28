Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

TPRKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Travis Perkins from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of TPRKY stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of $22.30 and a fifty-two week high of $29.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.51.

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

