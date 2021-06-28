Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 438.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,167 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 12,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 6.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.41.

In related news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Matthew R. Broad sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,551,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,853 shares of company stock valued at $8,595,008. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $144.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $139.90. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.77 and a 12 month high of $149.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.23. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

