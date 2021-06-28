Bessemer Group Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,430 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $206,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $400,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000.

KXI opened at $61.24 on Monday. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $50.90 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.22.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

