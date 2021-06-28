Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 590.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total value of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $53.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.14. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.72 and a 52 week high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $15.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.68.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The firm had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 22.16%.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.