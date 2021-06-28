Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $1,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,880 shares in the company, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,323 shares of company stock worth $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everbridge stock opened at $138.47 on Monday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.17 and a 1 year high of $178.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $82.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.61 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. Everbridge’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EVBG shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.78.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

