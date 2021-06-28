Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,161 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,187 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBAY. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in eBay by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,660,558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $937,693,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,635,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in eBay by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in eBay by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,431 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in eBay by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,341,938 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $388,381,000 after buying an additional 1,903,122 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $67.90 on Monday. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.36 and a twelve month high of $68.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.15. The stock has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.14.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a return on equity of 71.14% and a net margin of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on eBay in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.04.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

