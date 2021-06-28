Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,988 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,988 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snap by 200.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 52.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (down from $78.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $66.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Snap has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total value of $312,660.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,110,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,889,780.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Coles sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $128,236.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,810,538.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,001,814 shares of company stock valued at $247,191,628.

SNAP stock opened at $67.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of -105.73 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Snap Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $73.59.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Snap had a negative net margin of 32.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.12%. The company had revenue of $769.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Snap’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

