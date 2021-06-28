Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Receives $12.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.20.

XAIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Beyond Air in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Beyond Air in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

NASDAQ:XAIR traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 9.80 and a quick ratio of 9.80. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $7.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51 and a beta of -0.56.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 111.52%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Air will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey bought 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $1,876,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 481,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,580,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Beyond Air by 29.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Beyond Air by 13.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Beyond Air by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Beyond Air by 12.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. 22.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled nitric oxide (NO) to treat respiratory infections, and gaseous NO to treat solid tumors. The company is developing LungFit system, a NO generator and delivery system, which is in clinical trials for the treatment of lung infections, persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc in June 2019.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.