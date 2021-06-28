Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA cut its position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 13.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Beyond Meat by 46.9% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 396.4% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 112,692 shares of company stock valued at $15,493,363. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BYND opened at $148.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 18.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of -113.85 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $131.64.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.89.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Recommended Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND).

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.