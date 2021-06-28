Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Short Interest Down 87.0% in June

Birks Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a decrease of 87.0% from the May 31st total of 138,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 775,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

NYSEAMERICAN BGI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.40. 6,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,052. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.83. Birks Group has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $5.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 209.6% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 38,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the 1st quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Birks Group in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, charms, and pearls.

